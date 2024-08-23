Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TCC Concept acquires majority stake in Natural Environment Solutions

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
TCC Concept has allotted 1,29,79,648 equity shares of the company having face value of Rs. 10 each at an issue price of Rs. 352 per share on preferential basis by swap against 15,752 equity shares of Natural Environment Solutions at a ratio of 824:1 to the 122 equity shareholders (including person belong to member of Promoter/ Promoter Group of the Company) of Natural Environment Solutions.

Further, the Board of Directors of Natural Environment Solutions (NES) has approved the transfer of 15,752 equity shares from 122 investors to TCC Concept. As a result, NES has become a 99.25% subsidiary of the company.

NES is creating its niche position in the fastest growing India data center industry and setting up 5 MW capacity Data center at Hinjewadi, Pune and over next 3 years, NES plans to set up and/ or operate more than 100 MW Data center capacity in India. NES has developed their skill set over couple of years of experience in building data center related infrastructure. NES has also developed certain unique designs which could create Mini Data centers to meet the demands of Edge Computing and making those data centers closer to the source so that to provide best data experiences to the consumers.

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

