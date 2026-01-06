IndusInd Bank total deposits drop 4% YoY in Q3 FY26.

Indusind Bank reported a 3.8% decline in deposits to Rs 3,94,022 crore as of 31st December 2025 compared with Rs 4,09,438 crore as of 31st December 2024.

Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 1,84,550 crore as of 31 December 2025, registering de-growth of 2.22% compared with Rs 1,88,731 crore as of 31st December 2024.

Net advances declined 13.1% YoY to Rs 3,18,844 crore as of 31st December 2025. CASA Ratio fell to 30.3% as of 31st December 2025 from 34.9% as of 31st December 2024.

Indusind Bank offers a wide range of products and services for individuals and corporates, including microfinance, personal loans, personal and commercial vehicle loans, credit cards and SME loans.