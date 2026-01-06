GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening for key indices

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty January 2026 futures were down 30.00 points, indicating a negative opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 36.25 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,764.07 crore in the Indian equity market on 05 January 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 3,015.05 so far in January. This follows their cash sales of Rs 34,349.62 crore in December and Rs 17,500.31 crore in November.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed Tuesday, building on a record-breaking rally in global stocks as investors continued to assess ongoing geopolitical tensions following the U.S.′ attack on Venezuela and capture of ousted leader Nicolas Maduro.

U.S. big oil got a boost from the country's military raid at the weekend that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Crude oil eased back after rising $1 a barrel overnight as traders assessed the possible impact on crude flows from Venezuela, home to the world's largest oil reserves. Overall, however, the events had a limited effect on risk sentiment, with equities driven more by momentum and currencies focused on macroeconomic data. U.S. President Donald Trump said he would put Venezuela under temporary American control and that he could order another strike if the South American nation does not cooperate with U.S. efforts to open up its oil industry and stop drug trafficking. He also threatened military action in Colombia and Mexico.

Trump plans to meet with executives from U.S. oil companies later this week to discuss boosting Venezuelan oil production, media reports stated. Overnight in the U.S., stocks rose even after the U.S.′ attack on Venezuela, as crude oil prices advanced and investors bet the action would not lead to broader geopolitical conflict. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 594.79 points, or 1.23%, to close at 48,977.18. The 30-stock index also hit a new all-time high in the session. The S&P 500 advanced 0.64% and ended at 6,902.05. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.69%, settling at 23,395.82. Domestic Market: Domestic equity market ended marginally lower on Monday after a choppy session. Early optimism from strong corporate updates faded as investors turned cautious amid rising geopolitical tensions linked to U.S. military action in Venezuela.