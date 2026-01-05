Varvee Global adds 6 lakh meters capacity for Non-Denims - Shirtings and Suitings Fabrics

In line with the new management's strategic focus on diversification beyond denim, the Company has successfully commenced and increased its production capacity by 6 lakh meters per month, taking the total installed capacity from 12 lakh meters to 18 lakh meters per month in Non-Denims - Shirtings and Suitings Fabrics.
This capacity expansion marks a key milestone in the Company's planned growth towards achieving production capacity of up to 50 lakh meters per month in the non-denim segment. The expansion has been undertaken to address growing market demand while strengthening the Company's manufacturing capabilities in value-added textile products. This development reflects Varvee Global's commitment to operational excellence, product innovation, and long-term sustainable growth.
The additional capacity has been achieved through optimisation of existing manufacturing facilities and implementation of improved production processes, enabling the Company to scale operations while maintaining stringent quality standards.
