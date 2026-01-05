Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Varvee Global adds 6 lakh meters capacity for Non-Denims - Shirtings and Suitings Fabrics

Varvee Global adds 6 lakh meters capacity for Non-Denims - Shirtings and Suitings Fabrics

Image
Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Varvee Global has announced a significant expansion in its production capacity for Non-Denims - Shirtings and Suitings Fabrics.

In line with the new management's strategic focus on diversification beyond denim, the Company has successfully commenced and increased its production capacity by 6 lakh meters per month, taking the total installed capacity from 12 lakh meters to 18 lakh meters per month in Non-Denims - Shirtings and Suitings Fabrics.

This capacity expansion marks a key milestone in the Company's planned growth towards achieving production capacity of up to 50 lakh meters per month in the non-denim segment. The expansion has been undertaken to address growing market demand while strengthening the Company's manufacturing capabilities in value-added textile products. This development reflects Varvee Global's commitment to operational excellence, product innovation, and long-term sustainable growth.

The additional capacity has been achieved through optimisation of existing manufacturing facilities and implementation of improved production processes, enabling the Company to scale operations while maintaining stringent quality standards.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Motherson Electronic Components secures incentives under Govt's PLI scheme

Board of DRC Systems India approves investment in DRC Systems EMEA LLC - FZ

Five-Star Business Finance allots 10,750 equity shares under ESOS

Rajesh Power Services receives LoA from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Bondada Engineering receives LoA from AP TRANSCO

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story