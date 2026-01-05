Varvee Global adds 6 lakh meters capacity for Non-Denims - Shirtings and Suitings Fabrics

Varvee Global has announced a significant expansion in its production capacity for Non-Denims - Shirtings and Suitings Fabrics.

In line with the new management's strategic focus on diversification beyond denim, the Company has successfully commenced and increased its production capacity by 6 lakh meters per month, taking the total installed capacity from 12 lakh meters to 18 lakh meters per month in Non-Denims - Shirtings and Suitings Fabrics.

This capacity expansion marks a key milestone in the Company's planned growth towards achieving production capacity of up to 50 lakh meters per month in the non-denim segment. The expansion has been undertaken to address growing market demand while strengthening the Company's manufacturing capabilities in value-added textile products. This development reflects Varvee Global's commitment to operational excellence, product innovation, and long-term sustainable growth.