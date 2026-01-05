Tata Power Solaroof achieves 1 GWp installed rooftop solar capacity till date in FY26

Tata Power Solaroof, a division of Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Company (Tata Power), has achieved a significant milestone of 1 GWp installed rooftop solar capacity within the first nine months of FY26, spanning Residential as well as Commercial & Industrial (C&I) segments. This milestone underscores accelerated growth momentum, rising customer trust, and Company's steadfast commitment to India's clean energy transition. During this period, the Tata Power Solaroof added more than 1.7 lakh installations, registering a remarkable 345% YoY growth compared to 38,494 installations in the corresponding period of FY25.

It has onboarded 1.7 lakh new customers across Residential, Commercial & Industrial (rooftop and ground mounted solar solutions) during the same period, taking its total customer base beyond 3 lakh and cumulative installed capacity to over 4 GWp.

Tata Power Solaroof has also achieved a record 58,476 rooftop solar installations in Oct- Dec Quarter i.e. Q3FY26, recording an exceptional 242% year-on-year growth compared to 17,092 installations in Q3FY25. Over the last nine months, TPREL has achieved its highest number of rooftop solar installations in Uttar Pradesh, completing 30,857 installations with an aggregate installed capacity of 128.13 MWp. This was followed by Maharashtra, with 21,044 installations totalling 126.33 MWp. Gujarat recorded 18,907 installations, contributing the highest installed capacity of 143.02 MWp, while Telangana added 14,622 installations, accounting for 62.08 MWp of installed capacity. Geographically, the growth of Tata Power Solaroof was driven by strong performance across several key States. Maharashtra emerged as the leading contributor, with 41,827 installations delivering a cumulative capacity of 855.21 MWp. This was followed by Gujarat, which recorded 31,624 installations with an aggregate capacity of 525.81 MWp. Tamil Nadu added 8,633 installations, aggregating to 318.35 MWp, while Chhattisgarh contributed 8,068 installations with a cumulative capacity of 285.62 MWp. Collectively, these states underscore the TPREL's execution prowess, robust pan-India presence and sustained growth momentum across major rooftop solar markets.