Industrial Investment Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Sales rise 9226.32% to Rs 17.72 crore

Net profit of Industrial Investment Trust reported to Rs 25.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9226.32% to Rs 17.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.33% to Rs 64.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 112.92% to Rs 36.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales17.720.19 9226 36.4317.11 113 OPM %143.23-4300.00 -152.26273.87 - PBDT27.87-6.32 LP 57.4353.17 8 PBT27.53-6.58 LP 56.0852.20 7 NP25.26-6.49 LP 64.8644.94 44

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

