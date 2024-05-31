Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shardul Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shardul Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 53.54 crore

Net profit of Shardul Securities reported to Rs 16.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 53.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4325.79% to Rs 97.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2511.93% to Rs 172.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales53.54-4.40 LP 172.916.62 2512 OPM %92.04125.23 -94.1048.64 - PBDT49.84-5.57 LP 163.143.23 4951 PBT49.73-5.67 LP 162.742.86 5590 NP16.12-4.69 LP 97.812.21 4326

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shardul Securities consolidated net profit rises 995.45% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bridge Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks rise

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

AYM Syntex consolidated net profit rises 2050.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story