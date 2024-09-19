Industrials shares fall

Industrials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Industrials index falling 341.61 points or 2.17% at 15425.65 at 13:45 IST. Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Precision Wires India Ltd (down 6.95%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 5.65%),SEPC Ltd (down 5.06%),BEML Ltd (down 5.04%),GE T&D India Ltd (down 5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ABB India Ltd (down 4.95%), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 4.83%), Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd (down 4.8%), Inox Wind Ltd (down 4.77%), and Jindal Poly Films Ltd (down 4.7%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Rossell India Ltd (up 2.91%), DCX Systems Ltd (up 2.62%), and Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd (up 2.57%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 967.48 or 1.7% at 55948.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 213.5 points or 1.27% at 16647.93.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27 points or 0.11% at 25404.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 179.95 points or 0.22% at 83128.18.

On BSE,993 shares were trading in green, 2948 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

