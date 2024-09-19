Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veeram Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Veeram Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd, Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd, Kriti Industries (India) Ltd and PTC India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 September 2024.

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd, Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd, Kriti Industries (India) Ltd and PTC India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Veeram Securities Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 11.35 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd tumbled 9.87% to Rs 694.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd crashed 9.79% to Rs 504.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd fell 9.46% to Rs 234. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43605 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10215 shares in the past one month.

PTC India Ltd plummeted 9.42% to Rs 213.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India to produce more rice this year despite heavy rains: Shivraj Singh

Indian firms use currency swap to lower borrowing costs as Fed cuts kickoff

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Ashwin-Jadeja on crease for India

MTNL shares drop 5% after PNB downgrades co's loan account to NPA

RG Kar case: ED summons TMC MLA Sudipta Roy for questioning, says official

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story