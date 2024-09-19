Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indus Towers Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd and Nava Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 September 2024. Indus Towers Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd and Nava Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 19.05% to Rs 10.45 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1958.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 370.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indus Towers Ltd crashed 11.24% to Rs 379.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd tumbled 8.62% to Rs 475.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

IIFL Finance Ltd dropped 8.46% to Rs 484.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nava Ltd fell 7.96% to Rs 1212.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29177 shares in the past one month.

