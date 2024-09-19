Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 1615.09 points or 2.22% at 71163.74 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 5.65%), ABB India Ltd (down 4.95%),Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 4.83%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 4.68%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 4.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 4.32%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (down 3.31%), Welspun Corp Ltd (down 3.04%), Polycab India Ltd (down 3%), and Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (down 2.93%).

On the other hand, Timken India Ltd (up 0.19%), turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 967.48 or 1.7% at 55948.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 213.5 points or 1.27% at 16647.93.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27 points or 0.11% at 25404.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 179.95 points or 0.22% at 83128.18.

On BSE,993 shares were trading in green, 2948 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

