Industrials shares gain

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Industrials index rising 136.01 points or 0.88% at 15603.4 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, DCX Systems Ltd (up 5.47%), Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 5.45%),Timken India Ltd (up 5.42%),PTC Industries Ltd (up 5.01%),Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (up 4.92%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Bijlee Ltd (up 4.88%), Azad Engineering Ltd (up 4.68%), Rites Ltd (up 4.43%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 4.19%), and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (up 4.1%).

On the other hand, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd (down 4.2%), Pennar Industries Ltd (down 1.51%), and Avalon Technologies Ltd (down 1.5%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 355.87 or 0.7% at 51034.81.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 89.27 points or 0.58% at 15536.66.

The Nifty 50 index was down 56.65 points or 0.24% at 23342.25.

The BSE Sensex index was down 216.42 points or 0.28% at 76594.48.

On BSE,1927 shares were trading in green, 1201 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

