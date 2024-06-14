Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate shares gain

Image
Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Realty index rising 92.88 points or 1.06% at 8830.84 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 4.83%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 3.63%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.24%),Sobha Ltd (up 0.85%),DLF Ltd (up 0.75%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.53%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.28%).

On the other hand, Swan Energy Ltd (down 0.25%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.23%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.2%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 355.87 or 0.7% at 51034.81.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 89.27 points or 0.58% at 15536.66.

The Nifty 50 index was down 56.65 points or 0.24% at 23342.25.

The BSE Sensex index was down 216.42 points or 0.28% at 76594.48.

On BSE,1927 shares were trading in green, 1201 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

