Industrials shares gain

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Industrials index rising 82.15 points or 0.52% at 15763.18 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Inox Wind Energy Ltd (up 10%), Inox Wind Ltd (up 9.35%),Surya Roshni Ltd (up 5.8%),AGI Greenpac Ltd (up 5.09%),Gallantt Ispat Ltd. (up 4.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Triveni Turbine Ltd (up 4.63%), Time Technoplast Ltd (up 4.38%), Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 4.11%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.1%), and Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (up 4%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Universal Cables Ltd (down 11.51%), Uflex Ltd (down 7.87%), and Hercules Hoists Ltd (down 6.4%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 179.24 or 0.33% at 54066.76.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 29.83 points or 0.18% at 16264.22.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38 points or 0.16% at 24309.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 49.88 points or 0.06% at 79599.04.

On BSE,1684 shares were trading in green, 1430 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News