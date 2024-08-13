Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Capital Goods index increasing 447.06 points or 0.62% at 73011.29 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 4.11%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.1%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 3.09%),Thermax Ltd (up 2.37%),Praj Industries Ltd (up 1.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 1.1%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 1.05%), Welspun Corp Ltd (up 1.04%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 0.87%), and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.73%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, AIA Engineering Ltd (down 4.6%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 1.96%), and SKF India Ltd (down 0.97%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 179.24 or 0.33% at 54066.76.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 29.83 points or 0.18% at 16264.22.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38 points or 0.16% at 24309.

The BSE Sensex index was down 49.88 points or 0.06% at 79599.04.

On BSE,1684 shares were trading in green, 1430 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

