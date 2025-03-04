Industrials shares gain

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Industrials index rising 93.79 points or 0.8% at 11808.7 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd (up 10.41%), TD Power Systems Ltd (up 7.2%),Dynamic Cables Ltd (up 6.81%),Praj Industries Ltd (up 6.07%),Man Industries (India) Ltd (up 5.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (up 5.83%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (up 5.71%), Zen Technologies Ltd (up 5.41%), Wendt India Ltd (up 5.35%), and Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd (up 5.24%).

On the other hand, Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd (down 4.94%), Rajoo Engineers Ltd (down 3.77%), and Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.55%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 374.6 or 0.88% at 43154.31.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 23.23 points or 0.17% at 13402.79.

The Nifty 50 index was down 77.9 points or 0.35% at 22041.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 292.5 points or 0.4% at 72793.44.

On BSE,1967 shares were trading in green, 1253 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

