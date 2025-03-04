Oil India Ltd Slips 3.54%, BSE Oil & Gas index Shed 2.03%

Oil India Ltd has lost 19.78% over last one month compared to 11.96% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 6.2% drop in the SENSEX

Oil India Ltd fell 3.54% today to trade at Rs 329.35. The BSE Oil & Gas index is down 2.03% to quote at 22004.6. The index is down 11.96 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd decreased 3.33% and Petronet LNG Ltd lost 3.14% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 23.81 % over last one year compared to the 1.59% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Oil India Ltd has lost 19.78% over last one month compared to 11.96% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 6.2% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10414 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 767.3 on 30 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 328.85 on 04 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News