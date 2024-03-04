Pound Speculative Longs Hold At Highest Since September 2023

Large currency speculators in the Pound futures market very nominally raised their net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 46358 contracts in the data reported through February 27 2024. This was a weekly gain of 46 net contracts although it kept net position afloat at its highest level since September 2023.

