Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound Speculative Longs Hold At Highest Since September 2023

Pound Speculative Longs Hold At Highest Since September 2023

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Large currency speculators in the Pound futures market very nominally raised their net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 46358 contracts in the data reported through February 27 2024. This was a weekly gain of 46 net contracts although it kept net position afloat at its highest level since September 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Pound Speculators Slightly Reduce Net Long Positions

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Fall To Over 15-Month Low

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Continues To Fall

Pound Speculators Net Long Positions Hold At Near Five-Month High

Pound Speculators Net Long Position Jump To Over 5-Month High

Sanghvi Movers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Lotus Eye Hospital &amp; Institute Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nifty above 22,400 level; IT stocks slide

National Electronic Funds Transfer Clocks Record High Single Day Transactions

Marginal Rise In US Dollar Net Speculative Long Position

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story