Industrials stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Industrials index increasing 133.77 points or 0.85% at 15913.73 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Roto Pumps Ltd (up 9.91%), Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd (up 6.77%),HEG Ltd (up 5.79%),Kalyani Steels Ltd (up 5.46%),Advait Infratech Ltd (up 5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ideaforge Technology Ltd (up 4.24%), Yuken India Ltd (up 4.08%), Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd (up 3.82%), Polyplex Corporation Ltd (up 3.76%), and Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (up 3.75%).

On the other hand, Avalon Technologies Ltd (down 2.48%), Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd (down 2.31%), and Apcotex Industries Ltd (down 2.09%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 177.96 or 0.31% at 57228.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 23.82 points or 0.15% at 16419.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 37.8 points or 0.15% at 24640.

The BSE Sensex index was down 92.55 points or 0.11% at 81616.57.

On BSE,2248 shares were trading in green, 1077 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

