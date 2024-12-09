Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Power index increasing 33.12 points or 0.43% at 7663.57 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, NHPC Ltd (up 2.85%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.9%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.43%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.25%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 0.73%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.54%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.3%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.29%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.21%).

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.02%), and Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.15%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 177.96 or 0.31% at 57228.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 23.82 points or 0.15% at 16419.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 37.8 points or 0.15% at 24640.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 92.55 points or 0.11% at 81616.57.

On BSE,2248 shares were trading in green, 1077 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News