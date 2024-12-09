Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Capital Goods index increasing 762.08 points or 1.05% at 73576.76 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Welspun Corp Ltd (up 2.43%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 2.07%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 1.95%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 1.9%),Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 1.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.63%), Praj Industries Ltd (up 1.52%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.43%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (up 1.38%), and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.37%).

On the other hand, Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 1.23%), SKF India Ltd (down 0.93%), and Finolex Cables Ltd (down 0.48%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 177.96 or 0.31% at 57228.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 23.82 points or 0.15% at 16419.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 37.8 points or 0.15% at 24640.

The BSE Sensex index was down 92.55 points or 0.11% at 81616.57.

On BSE,2248 shares were trading in green, 1077 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

