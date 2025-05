Continental Petroleums has received letter of intent for a project of Rs 32.64 crore from Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam for development of distribution infrastructure work for Segrega on of 11 KV mixed feeders at Jhalawar of Jaipur Discom of Rajasthan state under Revamped Reforms-based and Results linked, Distribu on Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News