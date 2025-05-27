Sensex falls 795 pts; Nifty below 24,800; VIX jumps 3.78%

The domestic equity indices traded with major losses in early trade amid weak global cues. The Nifty traded below the 24,800 level. All the sectoral indices on the NSE were in the red with IT, FMCG and bank stocks witnessed selling pressure.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 795.10 points or 0.97% to 81,381.35. The Nifty 50 index tumbled 204.20 points or 0.82% to 24,796.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.02%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,080 shares rose and 757 shares fell. A total of 179 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 135.98 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,745.72 crore in the Indian equity market on 26 May 2025, provisional data showed.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.78% to 18.70.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Aurobindo Pharma rose 0.64%. The companys consolidated net profit fell 0.6% to Rs 903.47 crore despite of 11.9% increase in net sales to Rs 8,381.12 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Vadilal Industries tanked 3.06% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 20.4% to Rs 22 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 27.64 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales rose 9.2% YoY to Rs 274.47 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Orchid Pharma fell 2.42%. The reported a 32.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.29 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 32.96 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales increased 9.4% YoY to Rs 237.48 crore in Q4 FY25.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.2700, compared with its close of 85.1000 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2025 settlement rose 0.11% to Rs 96,040.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.06% to 98.93.

The United States 10-year bond yield tumbled 0.47% to 4.490.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2025 settlement fell 25 cents or 0.39% to $64.53 a barrel.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones futures jumped 340 points early Tuesday, hinting at a strong start for Wall Street after a long weekend break. The US stock market was shut on Monday for Memorial Day.

Most Asian shares declined on Tuesday as investors continued to assess global trade climate after U.S. President Donald Trump deferred 50% tariffs on European Union imports.

Japans Nikkei slipped after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda highlighted risks from sticky inflation. He hinted that more rate hikes could be on the table if the economy picks up steam.

China, meanwhile, offered a glimmer of optimism. Industrial profits rose 3% year-on-year in April, beating Marchs 2.6% growth. For the first four months of the year, profits are up 1.4%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

