Industrials stocks edge lower

Industrials stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Industrials index decreasing 427.18 points or 3.4% at 12142.21 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Capacite Infraprojects Ltd (down 12.47%), Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 12.18%),DCX Systems Ltd (down 10.11%),Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd (down 9.98%),Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (down 9.47%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Balu Forge Industries Ltd (down 9.27%), Gensol Engineering Ltd (down 9.07%), Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd (down 8.36%), Pitti Engineering Ltd (down 8.21%), and Finolex Cables Ltd (down 8.15%).

On the other hand, TCPL Packaging Ltd (up 9.02%), Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd (up 3.03%), and Advait Energy Transitions Limited (up 1.09%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1755.63 or 3.74% at 45178.06.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 416.78 points or 2.94% at 13743.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 219.3 points or 0.95% at 22812.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 586.08 points or 0.77% at 75552.89.

On BSE,537 shares were trading in green, 3364 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

