Signpost India consolidated net profit declines 39.28% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.21% to Rs 112.21 crore

Net profit of Signpost India declined 39.28% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 112.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 104.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.112.21104.6616.3821.3517.5321.097.5016.975.759.47

