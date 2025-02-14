Landmark Cars signs bespoke dealership agreement with PCA Automobiles India

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Feb 14 2025
For sale and after sale business of Citroen Cars from existing Jeep Outlets in Mumbai

Landmark Cars has executed a bespoke Dealership Agreement with PCA Automobiles India (Stellantis Group Company) for sale and after sale business of Citroen car brand from Landmark's existing Jeep facilities in Mumbai region with no additional investment. This dealership will be a part of Landmark Lifestyle Cars, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Landmark Cars. Citroen will be the 11th brand for Group Landmark, which is known for other brands like Mercedes-Benz, BYD, Kia, Honda, etc.

Feb 14 2025

