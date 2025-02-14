Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex slides 408 pts; realty shares slumps

Sensex slides 408 pts; realty shares slumps

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The headline equity indices traded with substantial losses in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 22,900 level after hitting the day's high of 23,133.70 in early trade. Realty shares tumbled after advancing in the past trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 408.14 points or 0.54% to 75,730.83. The Nifty 50 index fell 174.20 points or 0.76% to 22,857.20.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 3.09%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose dropped 3.74%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 519 shares rose and 3,431 shares fell. A total of 105 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Wholesale price inflation moderated to 2.31% in January 2025 due to the decline in price of food items, especially vegetables, government data released on Friday showed. The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation was 2.37% in December 2024. It was 0.33% in January 2024.

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE, ODI Tri-series 2025 final: O'Rourke strikes early, Fakhar Zaman departs

LIVE news: Ranveer Allahbadia moves SC against FIRs lodged over India's Got Latent comments

DSP Mutual Fund launches DSP Nifty Private Bank Index Fund; details here

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex off day's low, down 300pts; SmallCap index slips 3.5%

Samsung Galaxy S25, Plus review: AI-enhanced, but are they worthy flagships

The Nifty Realty index dropped 3% to 820.75. The index advanced 0.81% in the past tradaing trading session.

Oberoi Realty (down 4.46%), Godrej Properties (down 4.25%), Raymond (down 3.52%), Macrotech Developers (down 2.6%), Phoenix Mills (down 2.51%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 2.44%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.36%), DLF (down 2.27%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.52%) and Sobha (down 1.28%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.04% to 6.818 as compared with previous close 6.821.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.8450, compared with its close of 86.9300 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 April 2025 settlement rose 0.53% to Rs 86,270.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.17% to 106.89.

The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.40% to 4.543.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2025 settlement added 34 cents or 0.45% to $75.36 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market under pressure; European mrkt decline

Landmark Cars signs bespoke dealership agreement with PCA Automobiles India

Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 39.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Signpost India consolidated net profit declines 39.28% in the December 2024 quarter

Heranba Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.19 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story