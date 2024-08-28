Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 1.64%

Nifty IT index closed up 1.64% at 42394.4 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, LTIMindtree Ltd added 6.54%, L&T Technology Services Ltd gained 3.48% and Wipro Ltd rose 3.37%. The Nifty IT index is up 37.00% over last one year compared to the 29.52% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 1.41% and Nifty Pharma index added 1.14% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.14% to close at 25052.35 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.09% to close at 81785.56 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News