Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 1.64%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 1.64%

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty IT index closed up 1.64% at 42394.4 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, LTIMindtree Ltd added 6.54%, L&T Technology Services Ltd gained 3.48% and Wipro Ltd rose 3.37%. The Nifty IT index is up 37.00% over last one year compared to the 29.52% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 1.41% and Nifty Pharma index added 1.14% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.14% to close at 25052.35 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.09% to close at 81785.56 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

National Bank of Canada's profit rises on wealth management, strong markets

Indian woman falls into sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur, video goes viral

LIVE news: Robust consumer protection crucial for upholding trust in system, says RBI Governor

Adani Enterprises' debut public bond sale may see strong demand: Bankers

President Murmu asks media to do fearless reporting, stand with truth

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story