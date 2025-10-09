Info Edge reports over 12% YoY growth in Q2 standalone billings

Info Edge (India) said that it has recorded standalone billings of Rs 729 crore during quarter ended on 30 September 2025, which is higher by 12.1% as compared with billings value of Rs 650.3 crore posted in the same period last year.

Providing business segment details, the company stated that Recruitment Solutions billings were Rs 545 crore (up 10.8% YoY), 99acres for Real estate billings were Rs 122.4 crore (up 14% YoY) and Other billings were Rs 61.6 crore (up 21% YoY) in Q2 FY26.

For the half year ended on 30 September 2025, the companys standalone billings add up to Rs 1,373.2 crore, up 11.7% YoY.