Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd Slips 1.09%

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd has lost 9.89% over last one month compared to 2.97% gain in BSE Utilities index and 0.83% rise in the SENSEX

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd fell 1.09% today to trade at Rs 527.3. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.2% to quote at 5330.55. The index is up 2.97 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd decreased 0.93% and Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd lost 0.91% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 17.61 % over last one year compared to the 0.38% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 161 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5755 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 856.9 on 06 Nov 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 460.65 on 07 Mar 2025.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

