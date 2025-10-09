Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd Slips 1.09%

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd has lost 9.89% over last one month compared to 2.97% gain in BSE Utilities index and 0.83% rise in the SENSEX

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd fell 1.09% today to trade at Rs 527.3. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.2% to quote at 5330.55. The index is up 2.97 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd decreased 0.93% and Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd lost 0.91% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 17.61 % over last one year compared to the 0.38% surge in benchmark SENSEX.