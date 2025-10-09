Bhageria Industries launches new Plasticizers & Ethoxylates product line

Bhageria Industries announced the launch of a new Plasticizers & Ethoxylates product line in a regulatory disclosure under SEBI's Regulation 30, on 08 October 2025.

The launch was enabled by the Consent to Operate granted by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on 07 October 2025.

The newly launched plasticizers are engineered to enhance polymer properties notably flexibility and durability in PVC which are critical for applications in cables, flooring, footwear, and automotive components. The company aims to serve both domestic and international markets, leveraging increasing demand in polymer-based value chains.

Earlier, Bhageria Industries revealed plans to expand its H-Acid production capacity from 400 metric tonnes per month (MT/M) to 500 MT/M at the same Tarapur facility. This 100 MT/M capacity addition is expected to be completed within six months, with an estimated investment of Rs 5 crore, funded via internal accruals. Given that current capacity utilization stands at roughly 95%, the expansion is projected to add approximately Rs 50-55 crore to annual revenue, helping the company meet growing demand in the dyes and pigments sector.