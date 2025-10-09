Revolt Motors appoints Roy Kurian as President

Revolt Motors announced the appointment of Roy Kurian as President. With over three decades of proven leadership across automotive and electric mobility sectors, Kurian brings transformational expertise to drive Revolt's next phase of scale and innovation.
A seasoned business leader with 31 years of experience, Mr. Kurian has been instrumental in building iconic brands, steering corporate transformations, and delivering sustainable growth. He has held senior leadership roles at Montra Electric, Greaves Electric Mobility (Ampere), Baxy Mobility, and Tork Motors, contributing significantly to EV product development, network expansion, and brand building.
A major highlight of his career was his eight-year tenure at Yamaha Motor India as Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing. During this period, he spearheaded a remarkable turnaround, growing sales from 2 lakh units in 2010 to over 1 million units by 2016. This milestone not only revitalized Yamaha's brand presence but also positioned it as a formidable player in the highly competitive Indian motorcycle market.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app