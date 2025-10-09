Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Revolt Motors appoints Roy Kurian as President

Revolt Motors appoints Roy Kurian as President

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Revolt Motors announced the appointment of Roy Kurian as President. With over three decades of proven leadership across automotive and electric mobility sectors, Kurian brings transformational expertise to drive Revolt's next phase of scale and innovation.

A seasoned business leader with 31 years of experience, Mr. Kurian has been instrumental in building iconic brands, steering corporate transformations, and delivering sustainable growth. He has held senior leadership roles at Montra Electric, Greaves Electric Mobility (Ampere), Baxy Mobility, and Tork Motors, contributing significantly to EV product development, network expansion, and brand building.

A major highlight of his career was his eight-year tenure at Yamaha Motor India as Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing. During this period, he spearheaded a remarkable turnaround, growing sales from 2 lakh units in 2010 to over 1 million units by 2016. This milestone not only revitalized Yamaha's brand presence but also positioned it as a formidable player in the highly competitive Indian motorcycle market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

