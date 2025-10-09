Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Spikes 6.01%, BSE Realty index Rises 1.53%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 4.03% over last one month compared to 1.64% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.83% rise in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 6.01% today to trade at Rs 1604.5. The BSE Realty index is up 1.53% to quote at 6901.79. The index is up 1.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 1.81% and Sobha Ltd added 1.46% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 16.05 % over last one year compared to the 0.38% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 4.03% over last one month compared to 1.64% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.83% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 26024 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11565 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1909 on 15 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1048.3 on 07 Apr 2025.