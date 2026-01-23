InfoBeans Technologies slumps after Q3 PAT falls 15% sequentially

InfoBeans Technologies tumbled 6.25% to Rs 837.90 after the company reported 15% drop in net profit to Rs 19 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 23 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue for the period under review was Rs 138 crore, up 6% QoQ.

EBITDA was Rs 33 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 36 crore in Q2 FY26, down 6% QoQ.

As compared with Q3 FY25, the companys PAT and revenue are higher by 173% and 38%, respectively.

The companys board has approved the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 3:1, i.e three bonus equity shares for every one equity share held as on the record date.

The record date for determining the entitlement of the members of the company to receive bonus equity shares is 27 February 2026. Avinash Sethi, co-founder, InfoBeans Technologies, said: During this reporting period, InfoBeans expanded its client base by successfully onboarding three new clients and grew its internal capacity by welcoming 77 new team members. Looking ahead, the company is committed to an aggressive investment strategy. This strategy is centered on scaling sales initiatives, cultivating specialized high-growth teams, and intensifying focus on engaging with large enterprise clients. InfoBeans specializes in AI-led software solutions for its enterprise clients to solve their most complex business problems. Strengthened by the partnership with Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft, and agineo, our services enable corporations to transform their businesses and gain a competitive advantage digitally.