Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 51.25 points or 0.14% at 36013.33 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cyient Ltd (down 2.91%), 3i Infotech Ltd (down 2.61%),Subex Ltd (down 2.34%),InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (down 2.34%),Mphasis Ltd (down 2.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Persistent Systems Ltd (down 2.23%), Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.12%), Vakrangee Ltd (down 1.92%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 1.73%), and Moschip Technologies Ltd (down 1.69%).

On the other hand, Black Box Ltd (up 4.99%), Xchanging Solutions Ltd (up 4.89%), and D-Link India Ltd (up 4.43%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 517.63 or 0.7% at 74765.85.

The Nifty 50 index was up 156.6 points or 0.7% at 22670.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 52.15 points or 0.11% at 46084.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.88 points or 0.12% at 13893.68.

On BSE,1918 shares were trading in green, 1931 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

