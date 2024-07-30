Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 181.37 points or 0.43% at 41527.01 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 3.93%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 2.31%),Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 2.19%),Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 2.14%),Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 1.86%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 1.78%), Control Print Ltd (down 1.72%), Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 1.7%), D-Link India Ltd (down 1.64%), and Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 1.53%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd (up 9.18%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 4.99%), and Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (up 4.94%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 490.32 or 0.89% at 55418.49.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 113.88 points or 0.69% at 16645.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 60.65 points or 0.24% at 24896.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 220.6 points or 0.27% at 81576.44.

On BSE,2310 shares were trading in green, 1542 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

