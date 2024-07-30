Laurus Labs Ltd soars 2.21%, Gains for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 460.95, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.95% in last one year as compared to a 26.27% gain in NIFTY and a 44.18% gain in the Nifty Pharma index. Laurus Labs Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 460.95, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24942.4. The Sensex is at 81680.76, up 0.4%. Laurus Labs Ltd has added around 7% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21674.95, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 464.2, up 2.48% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 101.58 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

