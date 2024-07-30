Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laurus Labs Ltd soars 2.21%, Gains for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd soars 2.21%, Gains for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 460.95, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.95% in last one year as compared to a 26.27% gain in NIFTY and a 44.18% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 460.95, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24942.4. The Sensex is at 81680.76, up 0.4%. Laurus Labs Ltd has added around 7% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21674.95, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 464.2, up 2.48% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 30.95% in last one year as compared to a 26.27% gain in NIFTY and a 44.18% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 101.58 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Inherited an economy struggling with high inflation in 2014, says Piyush Goyal

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 4: IND vs IRE Hockey at 4:45 PM; Manu & Sarabjot win Bronze

Sebi returns IPO documents of Vishal Mega Mart, Avanse Fin, and 2 others

Govt mopped up Rs 98,681 cr from taxing LTCG in listed equities in FY23

Indian Bank eyes recovery of Rs 7,000 cr this financial year: MD & CEO

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story