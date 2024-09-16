Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 27.01 points or 0.06% at 43957.13 at 13:39 IST. Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 5%), NELCO Ltd (down 3.39%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 2.5%),Moschip Technologies Ltd (down 2.21%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 1.55%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 1.51%), Vakrangee Ltd (down 1.44%), Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 1.28%), and R Systems International Ltd (down 1.09%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (up 4.96%), Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 2.54%), and D-Link India Ltd (up 1.44%) moved up.

At 13:39 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 152.92 or 0.27% at 57280.96.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 42.03 points or 0.25% at 17018.37.

The Nifty 50 index was up 43.95 points or 0.17% at 25400.45.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 142.61 points or 0.17% at 83033.55.

On BSE,2175 shares were trading in green, 1855 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News