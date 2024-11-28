Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 974.11 points or 2.23% at 42667.04 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Control Print Ltd (down 3.58%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 3.57%),Infosys Ltd (down 3.23%),Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 2.81%),LTIMindtree Ltd (down 2.49%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were HCL Technologies Ltd (down 2.43%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 2.35%), Mastek Ltd (down 2.23%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 2.21%), and Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.19%).

On the other hand, Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 5.17%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 4.6%), and Rashi Peripherals Ltd (up 1.2%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 177.09 or 0.32% at 54738.02.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 27.04 points or 0.17% at 15790.08.

The Nifty 50 index was down 295.8 points or 1.22% at 23979.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 988.91 points or 1.23% at 79245.17.

On BSE,2109 shares were trading in green, 1764 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

