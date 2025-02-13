Zen Technologies unveils new set of AI-driven combat and training solutions

Zen Technologies unveiled a new suite of next-generation combat and training systems on Day 4 of Aero India 2025, reinforcing India's position as a leader in advanced military technology. Following the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) launch of Zen's AI-powered defence systems on Day 2, the Company has now unveiled a new suite of indigenous innovations aimed at enhancing battlefield readiness, mission effectiveness, and global security. Developed entirely in-house, these advanced solutions are designed to meet the evolving demands of air, land, and naval forces, reinforcing India's self-reliance in defence technology while equipping modern military forces with next-generation capabilities.

New Defence Solutions Unveiled on Day 4

Drone-Based Attack and Defence in Virtual Simulation (IWTS) A next-gen firearms simulator for Defence and Security Forces, enabling hyper-realistic combat training with AI-powered analytics.

Indigenous Propulsion System for UAVs (RPAs) A groundbreaking propulsion system which is modular, hybrid and fuel efficient for extended endurance and operational efficiency.

Airborne Killer Drone System A high-speed, AI-powered powered drone system with autonomous target detection and tracking, precision strike capability, 100+ km operational range and autonomous swarm capabilities.

Tactical Engagement Simulator (TacSim) A state-of-the-art force on force training system for soldiers with the advance features of drone engagement.

