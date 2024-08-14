Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Information Technology shares gain

Aug 14 2024
Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 200.75 points or 0.5% at 40087.89 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Cyient Ltd (up 3.39%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 1.37%),Sonata Software Ltd (up 1.11%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 1.09%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 0.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HCL Technologies Ltd (up 0.96%), Infosys Ltd (up 0.46%), Wipro Ltd (up 0.44%), Mphasis Ltd (up 0.41%), and Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 0.39%).

On the other hand, Black Box Ltd (down 5%), C.E. Info Systems Ltd (down 2.47%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.4%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 629.58 or 1.18% at 52630.26.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 112.23 points or 0.7% at 15968.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 19.8 points or 0.08% at 24119.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 31.18 points or 0.04% at 78987.21.

On BSE,1070 shares were trading in green, 2008 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

First Published: Aug 14 2024

