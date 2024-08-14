Black Box consolidated net profit rises 54.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.42% to Rs 1423.38 croreNet profit of Black Box rose 54.93% to Rs 37.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.42% to Rs 1423.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1571.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1423.381571.41 -9 OPM %8.065.55 -PBDT81.8059.18 38 PBT55.5131.46 76 NP37.0923.94 55
