Vedanta Ltd Surges 1.21%

Vedanta Ltd has lost 6.88% over last one month compared to 6.1% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.81% drop in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd gained 1.21% today to trade at Rs 427.8. The BSE Metal index is up 0.65% to quote at 30976.64. The index is down 6.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 1.15% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 0.97% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 44.2 % over last one year compared to the 20.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

