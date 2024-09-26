Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 324.41 points or 0.76% at 42810.17 at 09:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 9.27%), Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (up 5.35%),Vakrangee Ltd (up 4.54%),NELCO Ltd (up 2.76%),Cyient Ltd (up 2.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 1.73%), LTIMindtree Ltd (up 1.34%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 1.28%), Control Print Ltd (up 1.21%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 1.19%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Black Box Ltd (down 3.56%), Rashi Peripherals Ltd (down 2.95%), and Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (down 1.4%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 248.01 or 0.43% at 57027.66.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 87.43 points or 0.51% at 16957.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27 points or 0.1% at 26031.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 158.36 points or 0.19% at 85328.23.

On BSE,1359 shares were trading in green, 1758 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

