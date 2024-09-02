Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 248.86 points or 0.57% at 43735.42 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 4.99%), D-Link India Ltd (up 4.07%),Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 2.94%),Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 1.81%),HCL Technologies Ltd (up 1.64%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 1.47%), Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 1.45%), Black Box Ltd (up 1.33%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 1.2%), and L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 1.2%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, TVS Electronics Ltd (down 3.6%), Protean eGov Technologies Ltd (down 2.36%), and KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.87%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 8.58 or 0.02% at 56012.97.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 8.44 points or 0.05% at 16745.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 65.15 points or 0.26% at 25301.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 241.95 points or 0.29% at 82607.72.

On BSE,1969 shares were trading in green, 1305 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

