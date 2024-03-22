Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 679.96 points or 1.86% at 35874.38 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, LTIMindtree Ltd (down 2.9%), Persistent Systems Ltd (down 2.81%),Infosys Ltd (down 2.71%),Wipro Ltd (down 2.69%),HCL Technologies Ltd (down 2.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coforge Ltd (down 2.33%), Mphasis Ltd (down 2.1%), Sonata Software Ltd (down 1.79%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 1.73%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 1.52%).

On the other hand, eMudhra Ltd (up 11.35%), Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 5%), and C.E. Info Systems Ltd (up 3.3%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 165.01 or 0.23% at 72806.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 80.05 points or 0.36% at 22092.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 480.68 points or 1.14% at 42802.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 53.75 points or 0.41% at 13125.11.

On BSE,2455 shares were trading in green, 1278 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

