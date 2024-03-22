ED arrests Delhi CM Kejriwal in alleged liquor scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an alleged liquor scam, following his refusal to appear in response to nine summonses issued by the ED. This development transpired after the Delhi High Court declined to provide Kejriwal with protection from coercive action by the agency.

The case centers on the discontinued liquor policy due to corruption allegations, where private entities were allegedly provided wholesale liquor business with a 12% fixed margin and a six percent kickback. Additionally, they were accused of influencing the Punjab and Goa elections in early 2022. Earlier, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were arrested in connection with the same case.

In response to the arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has approached the Supreme Court to challenge and quash Kejriwals arrest, seeking an urgent hearing, and announced forthcoming protests in various locations across the country. AAP leader Atishi alleged that the party's top leaders, including Kejriwal, were arrested on false charges, emphasising that this marks the first instance of a sitting Chief Minister being arrested by the government and claimed that not a single rupee was recovered even after two years of investigation.

