Information Technology shares slide

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 70.91 points or 0.16% at 43537.22 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 4.96%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 3.95%),Ksolves India Ltd (down 3.76%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 2.68%),Rashi Peripherals Ltd (down 2.59%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 2.41%), D-Link India Ltd (down 2.21%), eMudhra Ltd (down 2.06%), Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 2.03%), and NELCO Ltd (down 1.91%).

On the other hand, Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 12.37%), Black Box Ltd (up 4.83%), and Affle India Ltd (up 3.7%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 274.66 or 0.5% at 54874.56.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 35.44 points or 0.22% at 15898.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 117.4 points or 0.5% at 23704.900390625.

The BSE Sensex index was up 330.76 points or 0.42% at 78372.35.

On BSE,1677 shares were trading in green, 2331 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

