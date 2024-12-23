Indian Overseas Bank slips for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 52.04, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.25% in last one year as compared to a 10.45% rally in NIFTY and a 19.29% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Overseas Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 52.04, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23682.349609375. The Sensex is at 78309.92, up 0.34%.Indian Overseas Bank has lost around 0.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has eased around 1.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6575.7, up 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.62 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

