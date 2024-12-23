Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 102.66, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.25% in last one year as compared to a 10.45% rally in NIFTY and a 19.29% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 102.66, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23682.349609375. The Sensex is at 78309.92, up 0.34%.Bank of India has lost around 4.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 1.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6575.7, up 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 86.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.35 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

